Governor For Coordinated Efforts To Resolve Issues Of Citizens

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 09:11 PM

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday said that all the stakeholders needed to be on the same page to resolve the issues and difficulties faced by the citizens

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday said that all the stakeholders needed to be on the same page to resolve the issues and difficulties faced by the citizens.

Talking to Frontier Works Organization (FWO) Director General Inam Haider Malik who called on him at the Governor House here, Imran Ismail said that coordinated efforts on part of all institutions were needed to take the megalopolis out of crisis, according to a statement.

"Karachi is our city and it is responsibility of all of us to restore its beauty," said the Governor.

He said that to cope with the crisis caused by the rains and to ensure relief for the masses in expected rains timely cleanliness of rain drains was the need of the hour.

Imran Ismail assured his full cooperation to the FWO Director General in Clean and Green Pakistan campaign.

FWO Director General Inam Haider Malik informed the Governor that cleanliness of five big and 13 small rain drains were underway under the campaign in supervision of Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Syed Ali Zaidi.

He said that special focus was also being paid on the cleanliness and garbage lifting from the city. The FWO was utilizing all its capabilities in this regard so that Karachiites could enjoy the rains at maximum.

