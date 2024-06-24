Governor for development of Agriculture, Livestock sectors

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhel on Monday said that practical measures would be taken to develop Agriculture and Livestock sectors as agriculture was the backbone of the country's economy

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhel on Monday said that practical measures would be taken to develop Agriculture and Livestock sectors as agriculture was the backbone of the country's economy.

He said that in the last two or three decades, due to drought, destructive rains, electricity load shedding and non-supply of specific agricultural package made Balochistan weak.

It has no more capacity to bear the burden and if this weak backbone is not strengthened immediately, then the landowners of Balochistan may face many dangers and concerns, he said.

He expressed these views while talking to the members of Balochistan Zamindar Action Committee (ZAC) under the leadership of former Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Malik Naseer Ahmed Shahwani and Haji Abdul Rehman Bazai at Governor House Quetta.

On this occasion, Governor Mandukhel gave a special instruction that Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) should instantly provide 6-hour electricity with full voltage to all agricultural feeders, otherwise, huge losses would be caused to the gardens, standing crops and vegetables.

He said that the agriculture sector has a very important role in providing food to the people across the country and providing raw materials to the industrial sector.

For the economic development of Balochistan, it is necessary to develop the agriculture and livestock sectors on modern lines to help improvement of economy of the country, he said.

Governor Mandukhel assured ZAC members that he will take the matters to the Federal government.