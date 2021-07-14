UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor For Devising Strategy To Increase Production Of Honey, Olives, Saffron

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 07:56 PM

Governor for devising strategy to increase production of honey, olives, saffron

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman on Wednesday stressed for preparing a long term plan to promote production of olives, saffron and honey in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman on Wednesday stressed for preparing a long term plan to promote production of olives, saffron and honey in the province.

Talking to Secretary Forests, islam Zeb and Secretary Agriculture, Muhammad Israr here he said Beri trees would be grown in Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Karak and other suitable places to increase production of honey.

He added that exotic honey extracted from hives made by honeybees on beri tree was famous for its aroma and quality, adding, it would also help creating new opportunities of economic growth for stakeholders associated with honey production.

On the occasion, KP Governor discussed a plan relating to plantation of Beri (Ziziphus) trees on suitable places for increasing production of honey.

He also discussed resources and workable plan to increase production of saffron and olives.

Later, the Governor met with office bearers of beekeepers and Honey Dealers Association.

He said the government was working on a comprehensive plan to increase production of honey in the province.

Director General Agriculture Research, Dr. Rauf and Senior Research Officer Tarnab, Dr, Younas were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Agriculture Kohat Karak Lakki Marwat From Government

Recent Stories

One Dead, 10 Injured in Clash Between Police, Inma ..

39 seconds ago

KP CS shuffles four bureaucrats

41 seconds ago

Administrator inspects situation in Karachi after ..

42 seconds ago

Pakistan to get edge in IT sector, digitization pr ..

5 minutes ago

Distt admin holds 'Citizen Feedback' session

5 minutes ago

Govt pursuing composite development agenda: Chief ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.