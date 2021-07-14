Governor for devising strategy to increase production of honey, olives, saffron

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman on Wednesday stressed for preparing a long term plan to promote production of olives, saffron and honey in the province

Talking to Secretary Forests, islam Zeb and Secretary Agriculture, Muhammad Israr here he said Beri trees would be grown in Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Karak and other suitable places to increase production of honey.

He added that exotic honey extracted from hives made by honeybees on beri tree was famous for its aroma and quality, adding, it would also help creating new opportunities of economic growth for stakeholders associated with honey production.

On the occasion, KP Governor discussed a plan relating to plantation of Beri (Ziziphus) trees on suitable places for increasing production of honey.

He also discussed resources and workable plan to increase production of saffron and olives.

Later, the Governor met with office bearers of beekeepers and Honey Dealers Association.

He said the government was working on a comprehensive plan to increase production of honey in the province.

Director General Agriculture Research, Dr. Rauf and Senior Research Officer Tarnab, Dr, Younas were also present in the meeting.