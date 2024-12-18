Open Menu

Governor For Elimination Of Power Load Shedding In DI Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2024 | 04:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday directed Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) officials to take all possible measures to end load shedding and prevent unjustified penalties for consumers.

He was speaking during a high-level meeting held with WAPDA officials to address public complaints regarding WAPDA and to improve services which was among others attended by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) District President Malik Farhan Afzal Dhup, Superintending Engineer (SE) Nadir Khan Kundi, XENs Fida Khan, Moazz Ahmed and Hizbullah Mehsud.

The governor was of the view that effective measures should be taken to end power load shedding for Dera region’s consumers to a possible extent besides extending the facility to people for payment of bills in instalments.

However, he emphasized strict action against electricity thieves and assured that those who pay their bills would not be treated unfairly.

He assured WAPDA officials that he would ensure full cooperation with Federal authorities to provide modern facilities.

The governor also stressed that WAPDA staff should adopt a friendly attitude towards the public and always respect their dignity.

The meeting also discussed the provision of transformers to the closed Korai Grid Station and the linkage of the Boot Feeder with FESCO.

Governor Kundi further clarified that the implementation of the ABC cable system would help prevent electricity theft, and all necessary resources would be utilized to provide modern facilities to the public.

