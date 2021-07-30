Governor for enforcing code of conduct during Muharram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has assured implementation of the 20-point Paigham-e-Pakistan code of conduct to ensure religious harmony and peace during the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram in the province.

During a meeting with a 28-member Ulema delegation belonging to various schools of thought and led by Chairman, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad at the Governor's House here on Friday, he said all sections of society should unite to thwart nefarious designs of the anti-state forces which were bent upon destabilizing the country.

The Ulema delegation comprised Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer, Mufti Ashiq Hussain, Mufti Muhammad Ramzan Sialvi, Maulana Masood, Head of the Islamic Democratic Alliance of Pakistan, Allama Asif Akbar, Hafiz Kazim Raza Naqvi and others.

The meeting discussed various matters, including maintenance of law and order, during Muharram and promotion of religious harmony in the province.

Governor Sarwar said decision of the Ulema to ensure implementation of the 'Paigham-e-Pakistan Code of Conduct' at all levels was a welcome suggestion, assuring the government agencies would play their role in providing fool-proof security and maintenance of peace during the holy month of Muharram.

He urged the religious scholars from all schools of thought to fulfill their responsibilities in ensuring peace during Muharram.

He said that work being done in Pakistan for the promotion of religious harmony and eradication of sectarianism was exemplary, adding that the law would take its course to curb hate speech on social media during Muharram and stern action will be taken against the responsible.

The governor said:" The entire nation salutes the sacrifices rendered by the Pakistan's Armed Forces and security agencies for the country and we all stand by them," adding that the role of Pakistan's security agencies in eradication of terrorism and establishing peace in the country was a model to be emulated by the world.

Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad said the flag of national unity and peaceful Pakistan would always fly high, adding that conspiracies of the enemies against peace and nefarious agenda to harm the countrywould be thwarted by Ulema and civil society together.

He said peace and brotherhood would be promoted in Pakistan to turn the country into a cradle of peace. He urged the Ulema to stand with government institutions to ensure law and order during Muharram.