UrduPoint.com

Governor For Enforcing Code Of Conduct During Muharram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 08:22 PM

Governor for enforcing code of conduct during Muharram

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has assured implementation of the 20-point Paigham-e-Pakistan code of conduct to ensure religious harmony and peace during the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has assured implementation of the 20-point Paigham-e-Pakistan code of conduct to ensure religious harmony and peace during the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram in the province.

During a meeting with a 28-member Ulema delegation belonging to various schools of thought and led by Chairman, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad at the Governor's House here on Friday, he said all sections of society should unite to thwart nefarious designs of the anti-state forces which were bent upon destabilizing the country.

The Ulema delegation comprised Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer, Mufti Ashiq Hussain, Mufti Muhammad Ramzan Sialvi, Maulana Masood, Head of the Islamic Democratic Alliance of Pakistan, Allama Asif Akbar, Hafiz Kazim Raza Naqvi and others.

The meeting discussed various matters, including maintenance of law and order, during Muharram and promotion of religious harmony in the province.

Governor Sarwar said decision of the Ulema to ensure implementation of the 'Paigham-e-Pakistan Code of Conduct' at all levels was a welcome suggestion, assuring the government agencies would play their role in providing fool-proof security and maintenance of peace during the holy month of Muharram.

He urged the religious scholars from all schools of thought to fulfill their responsibilities in ensuring peace during Muharram.

He said that work being done in Pakistan for the promotion of religious harmony and eradication of sectarianism was exemplary, adding that the law would take its course to curb hate speech on social media during Muharram and stern action will be taken against the responsible.

The governor said:" The entire nation salutes the sacrifices rendered by the Pakistan's Armed Forces and security agencies for the country and we all stand by them," adding that the role of Pakistan's security agencies in eradication of terrorism and establishing peace in the country was a model to be emulated by the world.

Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad said the flag of national unity and peaceful Pakistan would always fly high, adding that conspiracies of the enemies against peace and nefarious agenda to harm the countrywould be thwarted by Ulema and civil society together.

He said peace and brotherhood would be promoted in Pakistan to turn the country into a cradle of peace. He urged the Ulema to stand with government institutions to ensure law and order during Muharram.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Governor Punjab Law And Order Social Media Civil Society Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Alliance Mufti All From Government Unity Foods Limited Muharram

Recent Stories

Businessmen hopeful for further improvement in bus ..

Businessmen hopeful for further improvement in business: Shahbaz Gill

31 seconds ago
 Djokovic loses second semi-final of day in mixed d ..

Djokovic loses second semi-final of day in mixed doubles

32 seconds ago
 Libya fully reopens east-west highway

Libya fully reopens east-west highway

34 seconds ago
 22 candidates to compete for 8 reserved seats of A ..

22 candidates to compete for 8 reserved seats of AJK assembly

7 minutes ago
 Poland Sees Steady Rise in COVID-19 Cases for Seve ..

Poland Sees Steady Rise in COVID-19 Cases for Several Days

7 minutes ago
 EU Urges China to Stop Suppressing Pro-Democracy A ..

EU Urges China to Stop Suppressing Pro-Democracy Activists - Official

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.