Open Menu

Governor For Enhancing Collaboration Between Academia-market

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Governor for enhancing collaboration between academia-market

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Monday stressed the need to create collaboration between academia and the market according to their social needs.

The Governor remarked in a meeting with Vice-Chancellor Mir Chaakar Khan Rind University (MCKRU) Prof. Dr Qadir Bakhsh Baloch who called on him here.

Both sides discussed the university's performance, teaching methods, modern skills and future.

"We have to introduce Livestock Management and Animal Husbandry and Engineering and Technology departments at Mir Chaakar Khan University, Sibi," he stated.

While lauding the performance of the private sector universities, he said the role of all public sector universities in Balochistan is very important in increasing the number of skilled people in the province.

Kakar further said that the students of Harnai and Ziarat will get access after the rehabilitation of the twin cities of Sibi and Harnai railway.

"We can realize the dream of an educated Balochistan with joint efforts, he maintained.

Related Topics

Balochistan Technology Governor Sibi Harnai Ziarat Market All

Recent Stories

El Jadida Horse Show to commence October under ‘ ..

El Jadida Horse Show to commence October under ‘Equestrianism and Sustainable ..

33 seconds ago
 Mansour bin Zayed approves 2023-2024 season progra ..

Mansour bin Zayed approves 2023-2024 season programme of Emirates International ..

16 minutes ago
 Make A Wish Foundation-UAE accomplishes 75% of its ..

Make A Wish Foundation-UAE accomplishes 75% of its H1&#039;23 operational plan

45 minutes ago
 Emirates Delivers launches services in Kuwait

Emirates Delivers launches services in Kuwait

45 minutes ago
 Jafza to house Neweast&#039;s new AED500mn automot ..

Jafza to house Neweast&#039;s new AED500mn automotive parts distribution hub

46 minutes ago
 Inzamam appointed as Pakistan men’s team chief s ..

Inzamam appointed as Pakistan men’s team chief selector

53 minutes ago
Daikin UAE signs &#039;Climate-Responsible Compani ..

Daikin UAE signs &#039;Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge&#039; to achieve net ..

1 hour ago
 UAE chairs meeting of Regional Cooperation Mechani ..

UAE chairs meeting of Regional Cooperation Mechanism between ICAO, MENA

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 2nd WorldSkills Asia competition ..

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd WorldSkills Asia competition in November

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan main planner of May 9 incidents: Attaul ..

Imran Khan main planner of May 9 incidents: Attaullah Tarar

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler forms UOK’s Board of Trustees

Sharjah Ruler forms UOK’s Board of Trustees

2 hours ago
 FANR’s Board of Management reviews progress on B ..

FANR’s Board of Management reviews progress on Barakah Nuclear Power Plant

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan