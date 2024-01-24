Governor for ensuring compliance of 2% admission quota for minorities in public sector varsities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali has said that compliance over two percent minority quota for minorities in public sector universities of the province will be ensured

He expressed these views during a meeting recently held at Governor House with a delegation of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) representatives under the chairmanship of Qamar Naseem, Programme Manager of Blue Veins organization.

Other members of the delegation included Muhammad Rizwan, Provincial Coordinator National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) and Sana Ahmad, Programme Coordinator, Blue Veins.

During the meeting, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali was informed that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa there are 27 public sector universities whose administration is bound to abide by the decision taken by the government of providing two percent quota to minorities in admission for different courses and degrees.

Similarly, all the government colleges offering Associate Degree Programme are bound to provide one per cent quota for minorities in all these courses.

However, compliance with minority quotas in public sector universities and colleges is a big challenge, depriving a large number of youngsters from the minority community in availing this opportunity offered by the government.

Even in the online portals of different universities of KP, the offer of two per cent quota for minorities is missing, they added.

The delegation members requested Governor Haji Ghulam Ali to take notice of it and issue directives for the implementation of the decision.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor KP said compliance of two percent quota for minority communities would be ensured in all the universities.

He said minorities are an integral part of the society and all the facilities allocated for them would be provided to them.

He also directed delegation members to send him a formal request in this regard and he would seek compliance report from all the public sector universities regarding the implementation of minorities quota in admissions.