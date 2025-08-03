Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Governor for ensuring good governance to bring vital convenience of people’s lives: Governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Sunday said that ensuring good governance could bring significant convenience to the lives of the people.

In his statement issued here , he said that to achieve this goal, it is the need of the hour to promote more cordial relations between the Federal government and the provinces by promoting effective communication, mutual understanding and cooperation.

The Governor said that active participation of citizens in government affairs lays a strong foundation for good governance.

He said that we are in favor of encouraging citizen participation in decision-making and policy-making at both the national and provincial levels.

It is imperative to make the public interest the axis and center of all policies and projects because without understanding public opinion, collective interest cannot be properly fulfilled, he said.

He noted that by implementing people-friendly measures, we can instill confidence among citizens and create a governance system that truly serves the interests of the people saying that implementation of a system of transparency, accountability and responsive governance is essential to increase public trust.

The Governor of Balochistan said that we must provide accessible and effective grievance redressal mechanisms to the citizens at every union council level to address their concerns and concerns.

The Governor urged political activists and media associated persons to launch a vigorous public campaign to instill a sense of rights and duties among the citizens and provide civic education.

