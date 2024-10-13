Governor For Equipping Engineers, Architects With Modern Technology, 3D Printing Skills
Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2024 | 06:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail said that to meet the international standards, we have to equip all the engineers and architects of Pakistan with modern technology and 3D printing skills.
He said that it is a necessity for our collective survival and without it we as a nation would lag behind in all areas of innovation, productivity and economic development.
He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the annual conference and exhibition of the Institute of Architects Pakistan Quetta Chapter in the provincial capital Quetta.
Representatives of construction companies including their central and provincial officials were also present at the annual conference and exhibition.
The Governor said that he was happy to participate as a special guest in the annual conference and exhibition of the Institute of Architects Pakistan Quetta Chapter that engineers and builders are playing a key role in providing and maintaining strong foundations for the infrastructure of the country and the province.
He said that it is clear that any country in the world would increase the production of solar energy in the fields of science and engineering.
"You engineers guide us to overcome the power crisis how we can shift our traditional power system to solar energy", he said.
He said that our engineers and architects could guide us on how to create modern buildings using 3D printers using cement and ceria.
The Governor said that the time has come for us to computerize all our institutions and departments as soon as possible.
For this, we have to focus our attention on increasing capacity rather than numbers in all professional fields, he said.
In the end, Governor Balochistan distributed commemorative shields to the honored guests and organizers and inspected all the stalls set up in the exhibition.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two members gang involved in vehicle, motorcycle theft held10 seconds ago
-
5 shops sealed, 2 traders arrested for profiteering on flour12 seconds ago
-
Abid Kashmiri laid to rest15 seconds ago
-
LESCO detects 561 power pilferers in 24 hours18 seconds ago
-
SEPCO Larkana Circle starts grand operation against defaulters of electricity theft22 seconds ago
-
PFA discards 25,000kg fungus-infested pickle, 500kg industrial salt29 seconds ago
-
PTI's protest call conspiracy against country33 seconds ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 8.041m from 285 defaulters in 24 hours36 seconds ago
-
Boiler sealed, owner fined for pollution38 seconds ago
-
Agriculture Dept shares winter vegetable kitchen gardening tips45 seconds ago
-
Bugti pays tribute to Bilawal for presenting proposal of Constitutional Court49 seconds ago
-
Govt. planning to deal with emergency situations in line with modern age requirements: CM11 minutes ago