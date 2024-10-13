Governor for equipping engineers, architects with modern technology, 3D printing skills

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail said that to meet the international standards, we have to equip all the engineers and architects of Pakistan with modern technology and 3D printing skills.

He said that it is a necessity for our collective survival and without it we as a nation would lag behind in all areas of innovation, productivity and economic development.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the annual conference and exhibition of the Institute of Architects Pakistan Quetta Chapter in the provincial capital Quetta.

Representatives of construction companies including their central and provincial officials were also present at the annual conference and exhibition.

The Governor said that he was happy to participate as a special guest in the annual conference and exhibition of the Institute of Architects Pakistan Quetta Chapter that engineers and builders are playing a key role in providing and maintaining strong foundations for the infrastructure of the country and the province.

He said that it is clear that any country in the world would increase the production of solar energy in the fields of science and engineering.

"You engineers guide us to overcome the power crisis how we can shift our traditional power system to solar energy", he said.

He said that our engineers and architects could guide us on how to create modern buildings using 3D printers using cement and ceria.

The Governor said that the time has come for us to computerize all our institutions and departments as soon as possible.

For this, we have to focus our attention on increasing capacity rather than numbers in all professional fields, he said.

In the end, Governor Balochistan distributed commemorative shields to the honored guests and organizers and inspected all the stalls set up in the exhibition.