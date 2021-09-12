LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar on Sunday urged the international community to cooperate with the Afghan leadership in Afghanistan peace process He said that peace in Afghanistan would not only be in benefit for the region but also for the entire whole world. Pakistan will not interfere in internal matters of any country including Afghanistan but conspiracies of India against peace were seen by the whole international community, he added.

Addressing the media men along with Haleem Adil Sheikh, the Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly, he said that unfortunately India was still against peace. There was no such example in world, the way India was oppressing innocent people and children in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he said and added that United Nations should solve the issue of Kashmir in accordance with its resolutions because it was very important for complete peace in the region.

While answering to reporters queries, the Governor said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had full confidence of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PTI, coalition parties and members of Punjab assembly.

He said, there was no such example in the past of steps taken by current government in education, health and others sectors. People of Punjab were getting health cards, Sindh government should also focus on providing the basic facilities to the public as everyone better knew the conditions prevailing in Sindh.

Regarding electoral reforms, Chaudhary Mohammed Sarwar said that government was inviting the opposition from the day first to talk on electoral reforms but unfortunately opposition was refusing the negotiations even without seeing the document of electoral reforms. Opposition parties had also not seen the electronic voting machine and they were criticizing against it. "I think that instead of this non-democratic behaviour, the opposition should talk with government on electoral reforms, elections can be made transparent only through electoral reforms," he maintained.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, the government was focused on strengthening the economy and national permanence. "We saved the country from economic bankruptcy and today the whole world is acknowledging the economic progress of Pakistan. The government is using all resources to overcome the problems of unemployment and inflation. Promises made with the public will be fulfilled and we will save the country from problems like poverty and unemployment," he mentioned.

On this occasion, Haleem Adil Sheikh said that country's progress was the top priority under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. "PTI government is taking all the practical steps to strengthen Pakistan. In the next elections, the decision of people will be in favour of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf," he added.