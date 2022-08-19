Governor for grant of university charter in 120 days

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has asked the authorities concerned to grant charter to private sector universities in the shortest possible time.

Chairing a meeting at the Governor's House here on Thursday, he said the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) should forward new charter cases of the universities within 90 days while the Higher Education department (PHED) should decide on the charter applying university within 30 days.

Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Shahid Munir and Secretary Higher Education department Najaf Iqbal attended the meeting.

The governor said if a university wishes to start a new program, the relevant departments should decide it in the shortest possible time.

Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said higher education institutions should adapt to modern technology, adding that private sector universities are playing an important role in the promotion of higher education.

The governor Punjab said linkage between the universities and the industry are very important because universities play an important role in research and development. He said consortia are being formed in universities on important issues, including environment, with the aim to making practical use of the research and skills in universities.

He further said, as chancellor, improving governance in universities and promoting higher education are among his priorities.

The governor Punjab said in order to improve governance matters in the university, it is necessary to make regular and timely appointments on important posts including vice-chancellors. He further said that in this regard, he has given clear instructions that the process of appointment to the vacant posts of Vice-Chancellors, Deans, Controller of Examinations and Registrar should be started six months in advance. He said that it is gratifying that the universities of Pakistan are doing well in the global ranking.