Governor For Implementing Job Quota Of Differently-abled Persons
Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 04:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Governor of Balochistan, Jafar Khan Mandokhail, on Tuesday urged the government to strictly enforce the quota allocated for differently-abled individuals in public sector jobs.
He also recommended the launch of the "Himmat Card" initiative for such individuals, following the model of the Punjab government.
He expressed these views while addressing participants at a ceremony held in honor of World White Cane Safety Day on October 15.
Governor emphasized that public offices related to these individuals should be situated on the ground floor of government buildings to ensure accessibility.
He expressed pride and satisfaction, noting that humanity has reached a stage of progress and civilization where it is now considered inappropriate to refer to differently-abled individuals as "disabled."
He termed losing sight may be a physical limitation, but the greater tragedy is a lack of insight. He added, "If you have vision, the loss of sight becomes a minor setback."
Governor Mandokhail shared his personal observation that individuals with a missing physical organ often develop greater capabilities in their remaining senses, which makes them more optimistic and energetic than others.
Governor Mandokhail highlighted that, in this age of remarkable advancements in science and technology, physical disabilities no longer carry the same sense of fear or helplessness as before. He observed that today, individuals with visual impairments are excelling in educational and other fields.
He cited the example of Stephen Hawking, one of the greatest scientists of this century, who demonstrated that physical disability is not a limitation. Despite being unable to speak or hear and partially paralyzed, Hawking’s contributions to modern science have proved that knowledge, vision, determination, and hope can overcome any physical challenge.
In conclusion, Governor Mandokhail announced a cash donation of 200,000 PKR for the Balochistan branch of the Pakistan Association of the Blind.
The event was attended by Social Welfare Secretary Shujaat Ali Khosa, Professor Dr. Farkhanda Aurangzeb, Fauzia Shaheen, and Ghulam Dastagir, President of the Pakistan Association of the Blind.
APP/ask.
