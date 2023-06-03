UrduPoint.com

Governor For Improved Transparency In Teaching Staff's Qualification Standard

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Governor for improved transparency in teaching staff's qualification standard

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday lauded the role of KP Public Service Commission (PSC) in the recruitment process and stressed that the procedure being adopted to ensure transparency in the qualification standards of lecturers and teachers should be further improved.

He was talking to Chairman KPPSC, Sikandar Qayum in Governor House. On the occasion, Chairman KPPSC presented annual report 2022 of the Commission to the Governor.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor appreciated the performance of the Commission and directed to further improve transparency in standard of qualification for recruitment of teaching staff in the Education Department.

He said that clarity in the recruitment of teachers must be ensured keeping in view its impacts on the standard of education.

He also directed the concerned authorities to timely inform the Commission about vacant posts of professors, lectures and teachers.

Later, Chief Minister's aide on tourism, Zafar Mehmood called on KP Governor and highlighted steps taken by the government to boost tourism in the province.

