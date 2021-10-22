UrduPoint.com

Governor For Inclusive Steps To Formulate Policies For Strengthening Infrastructure

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 06:59 PM

Governor for inclusive steps to formulate policies for strengthening infrastructure

Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha Friday said that comprehensive measures were needed to formulate policies for strengthening infrastructure in order to end deprivation and backwardness from the areas of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha Friday said that comprehensive measures were needed to formulate policies for strengthening infrastructure in order to end deprivation and backwardness from the areas of the province.

In addition to government initiatives to strengthen the health and education sectors, cooperation and guidance from the European Union and other international organizations will be helpful, he added.

The governor expressed these views while talking to the Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Ms. Androulla Kaminara who called on him here at the Governor House.

The governor said the European Union has been cooperating in various fields in Balochistan and was expected to continue its cooperation in the fields of education, health, energy and capacity building.

He said that in view of the economic changes taking place in the region, we have to focus on imparting modern technical skills to our new generation, adding, in this regard, there were more than 100 technical institutes in the province.

The EU in particular could help and guide us in the full functioning of these technical institutions and in teaching modern skills to young people across the province, he added.

The ambassador of the European Union assured that we would continue our cooperation in various fields in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Governor Education European Union Young Guide From Government

Recent Stories

National taekwondo team returns home after securin ..

National taekwondo team returns home after securing 3rd position in Fajr Open

1 minute ago
 Germany Says Stemmed Flow of Refugees by Threateni ..

Germany Says Stemmed Flow of Refugees by Threatening Iraqi Airlines With Sanctio ..

1 minute ago
 DC reviews situation of smog control in district

DC reviews situation of smog control in district

1 minute ago
 Charity Opens Clandestine Online School for Afghan ..

Charity Opens Clandestine Online School for Afghan Girls - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Ukraine, Czech Republic to Make Soviet-Era Houses ..

Ukraine, Czech Republic to Make Soviet-Era Houses More Energy-Efficient - Deputy ..

4 minutes ago
 AIOU offers admission in Postgraduate diploma

AIOU offers admission in Postgraduate diploma

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.