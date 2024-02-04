Open Menu

Governor For Investing More In Education Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Governor for investing more in education sector

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Governor Punjab Engineer Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that education is pivotal for the development and prosperity of a nation and we must focus on providing quality education to our youth.

Talking to APP, he said that it is the need of the hour to invest more in the education sector. He said that unfortunately, the PTI government gradually reduced funds for educational institutions for four years, affecting the quality of education.

He told that annual grants for Cadet College Hassan Abdal, Lawrence College Ghora Gali, and Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur were planned to be cut down to zero by the PTI government, however, recently the grants of these educational institutions were increased substantially.

He said that a high-level financial committee has been formed to resolve the financial issues of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

He told that initially grants of Rs 55 million are being planned to be given to the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. In response to another question, Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman told that the Punjab University's annual budget had a deficit of Rs 2 billion for which suggestions have been sought by the university administration.

Governor Punjab said that it was a moment of pride and honor that Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur has completed 70 years. He said that being an alumnus of the school, he has a great affiliation with the institution.

