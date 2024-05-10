Open Menu

Governor For Making Comprehensive Policy To Protect Universities From Financial Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2024 | 11:35 PM

Governor for making comprehensive policy to protect universities from financial crisis

Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel on Friday said that measures would be taken to make a comprehensive policy to protect all government universities from financial crisis in the future to ensure timely payment of salaries to the existing teachers and employees

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel on Friday said that measures would be taken to make a comprehensive policy to protect all government universities from financial crisis in the future to ensure timely payment of salaries to the existing teachers and employees.

He said that in this regard, the Federal and provincial governments would also be taken into confidence to address issues of universities on permanent basis.

He expressed these views during a separate meeting with Provincial Education Minister Reheela Hameed Khan Durrani and Vice Chancellors of various public sector universities Prof Dr Dost Baloch, Dr Abdul Malik Tareen and Dr Jan Muhammad Baloch at Governor House Quetta.

The Governor said that by adopting modern methods instead of traditional way to settle the financial and administrative affairs of Balochistan public sector universities, we could easily take our university on the path of self-sufficiency.

He said that it was our personal interest and conscious effort to promote a healthy educational environment in all the higher educational institutions of the province.

He made it clear that concrete steps would be taken to promote quality education.The Governor said that the problems faced by the universities could be easily overcome with the effective functioning of all the officials at the university level and the suggestions of the relevant experts.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Governor Education All From Government

Recent Stories

DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbel ..

DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela

10 minutes ago
 Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecom ..

Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecoms disruptions

17 minutes ago
 Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders

Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders

17 minutes ago
 Ulema, Mashaykh call for political accountability, ..

Ulema, Mashaykh call for political accountability, collaboration for Pakistan's ..

17 minutes ago
 SHRC asks NADRA to issue CNICs to transgender as p ..

SHRC asks NADRA to issue CNICs to transgender as per law

17 minutes ago
 Flash floods kill 50 in one day in north Afghanist ..

Flash floods kill 50 in one day in north Afghanistan

17 minutes ago
CDA chief expresses commitment to promoting modern ..

CDA chief expresses commitment to promoting modern-day technologies

9 minutes ago
 By wide margin, UN General Assembly votes to back ..

By wide margin, UN General Assembly votes to back Palestinian bid for membership ..

9 minutes ago
 Musadik slams PTI's political approach as provocat ..

Musadik slams PTI's political approach as provocative

9 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia to test flying taxis, drones this Haj ..

Saudi Arabia to test flying taxis, drones this Hajj season: Minister

9 minutes ago
 Ethiopian envoy calls on Sindh Governor Kamran Kha ..

Ethiopian envoy calls on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori

8 minutes ago
 District administration directed for strict compli ..

District administration directed for strict compliance of CM’s ‘Good Governa ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan