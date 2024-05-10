Governor for making comprehensive policy to protect universities from financial crisis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel on Friday said that measures would be taken to make a comprehensive policy to protect all government universities from financial crisis in the future to ensure timely payment of salaries to the existing teachers and employees.

He said that in this regard, the Federal and provincial governments would also be taken into confidence to address issues of universities on permanent basis.

He expressed these views during a separate meeting with Provincial Education Minister Reheela Hameed Khan Durrani and Vice Chancellors of various public sector universities Prof Dr Dost Baloch, Dr Abdul Malik Tareen and Dr Jan Muhammad Baloch at Governor House Quetta.

The Governor said that by adopting modern methods instead of traditional way to settle the financial and administrative affairs of Balochistan public sector universities, we could easily take our university on the path of self-sufficiency.

He said that it was our personal interest and conscious effort to promote a healthy educational environment in all the higher educational institutions of the province.

He made it clear that concrete steps would be taken to promote quality education.The Governor said that the problems faced by the universities could be easily overcome with the effective functioning of all the officials at the university level and the suggestions of the relevant experts.