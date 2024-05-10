- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Governor for making comprehensive policy to protect universities from financial crisis
Governor For Making Comprehensive Policy To Protect Universities From Financial Crisis
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2024 | 11:35 PM
Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel on Friday said that measures would be taken to make a comprehensive policy to protect all government universities from financial crisis in the future to ensure timely payment of salaries to the existing teachers and employees
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel on Friday said that measures would be taken to make a comprehensive policy to protect all government universities from financial crisis in the future to ensure timely payment of salaries to the existing teachers and employees.
He said that in this regard, the Federal and provincial governments would also be taken into confidence to address issues of universities on permanent basis.
He expressed these views during a separate meeting with Provincial Education Minister Reheela Hameed Khan Durrani and Vice Chancellors of various public sector universities Prof Dr Dost Baloch, Dr Abdul Malik Tareen and Dr Jan Muhammad Baloch at Governor House Quetta.
The Governor said that by adopting modern methods instead of traditional way to settle the financial and administrative affairs of Balochistan public sector universities, we could easily take our university on the path of self-sufficiency.
He said that it was our personal interest and conscious effort to promote a healthy educational environment in all the higher educational institutions of the province.
He made it clear that concrete steps would be taken to promote quality education.The Governor said that the problems faced by the universities could be easily overcome with the effective functioning of all the officials at the university level and the suggestions of the relevant experts.
Recent Stories
DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela
Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecoms disruptions
Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders
Ulema, Mashaykh call for political accountability, collaboration for Pakistan's ..
SHRC asks NADRA to issue CNICs to transgender as per law
Flash floods kill 50 in one day in north Afghanistan
CDA chief expresses commitment to promoting modern-day technologies
By wide margin, UN General Assembly votes to back Palestinian bid for membership ..
Musadik slams PTI's political approach as provocative
Saudi Arabia to test flying taxis, drones this Hajj season: Minister
Ethiopian envoy calls on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori
District administration directed for strict compliance of CM’s ‘Good Governa ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela10 minutes ago
-
Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders17 minutes ago
-
Ulema, Mashaykh call for political accountability, collaboration for Pakistan's stability17 minutes ago
-
SHRC asks NADRA to issue CNICs to transgender as per law17 minutes ago
-
CDA chief expresses commitment to promoting modern-day technologies9 minutes ago
-
Musadik slams PTI's political approach as provocative9 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia to test flying taxis, drones this Hajj season: Minister9 minutes ago
-
Ethiopian envoy calls on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori8 minutes ago
-
District administration directed for strict compliance of CM’s ‘Good Governance’ program8 minutes ago
-
Farmers urge govt to start wheat purchase process8 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur outlines measures for province development, pros ..8 minutes ago
-
May 9: intrusion, not mere political dissent: Khawaja Asif8 minutes ago