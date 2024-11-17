Governor For More Opportunities To KP’s Youth
Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2024 | 05:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday said more opportunities should be created for the youth including females to excel in various fields and boost the pace of the country's development.
He was addressing Black Belt Certification ceremony held here at a Taekowndo academy.
"Women play a crucial role in the socio-economic development of our country, and we must continue to provide them with the platforms they need to succeed," the governor said.
Referring to the significant contributions of the young athletes, he said they were playing crucial roles in promoting a positive image of Pakistan internationally.
He said young athletes have not only excelled in their sport but were representing Pakistan on the international level. He also lauded the academy’s efforts in empowering young female athletes, particularly in martial arts, and commended their success on both national and international platforms.
During the ceremony, certificates were awarded to a group of talented athletes, including Iqra Javed, Mamoona Nasir Baloch, Aiman Laraib, Asyha, Ajwa Nadeem, Syeda Sherbano Sherazi, Umsha Shah, Fatima Noor, and Manima Khalid, all of whom earned their black belts in Taekwondo.
The governor was briefed on the academy’s impressive track record, which includes training over 40 girls who have earned black belts. The academy has also made a mark internationally, with 19 of its athletes representing Pakistan globally.
The athletes have won a total of seven international titles, including a gold medal by Mamoona Nasir Baloch, a silver by Ajwa Nadeem, and bronze medals by Areeba Baloch and Asyha.
Moreover, the academy's athletes have claimed 30 national gold medals.
Meanwhile, two athletes Sofyan Mehsud and Irfan Mehsud also called on the governor who lauded them for recently setting world records in their respective fields.
Speaking on the occasion, governor Faisal Karim Kundi underlined the need for supporting the young players to improve the country and individuals who are contributing to improving the country's international image.
He said they had not only earned recognition for their families but had also brought honor to Pakistan on the global stage.
He said their achievements reflected the potential of youth in the region and challenged negative stereotypes about areas such as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dera Ismail Khan, and South Waziristan.
He said the youth of our region possessed great talent and by breaking records in sports, they were showing the world that we are not defined by extremism but by excellence.
He noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had personally acknowledged the players' achievements. He also suggested the establishment of an academy dedicated to preparing the next generation of world record holders.
Kundi pointed to the impressive achievement of setting 125 Guinness records as a testament to the untapped potential in these areas and expressed confidence that with proper support, many more such records could be broken.
