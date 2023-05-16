Governor for plying Speedo bus as per schedule

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Engr Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman Tuesday directed to ensure uninterrupted service of Speedo Bus on its designated route to provide cheap transport facility to the locals.

The governor further asked the bus administration to improve services and routes for the passengers.

"All efforts should be utilized to keep the economic and dignified bus service running for the people of Bahawalpur and Lodhran city," the governor instructed.