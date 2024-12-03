Governor For Preventing Brain Drainage To Improve Quality Education
Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2024 | 11:51 PM
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail on Tuesday said that we have to take serious decisions to prevent brain drainage as only by ensuring the provision of necessary facilities and timely payment of salaries
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail on Tuesday said that we have to take serious decisions to prevent brain drainage as only by ensuring the provision of necessary facilities and timely payment of salaries.
He said that our highly qualified and experienced PhD scholars would not leave the public sector universities.
He expressed these views while presiding over the 8th Senate meeting of the University of Turbat.
On this occasion, Justice Shaukat Rukhshani of the Balochistan High Court, Vice Chancellor of the University of Balochistan, Professor Dr. Gul Hassan and Principal Secretary to the Governor of Balochistan Hashim Khan Ghilzai, Engineer Farooq Ahmed Bazai from the Higher Education Commission, along with representatives of the Education and Finance Department were also present.
The Governor said that the Brain drainage would have a negative impact on the overall quality of education and research output saying that this may also affect the process of attracting new students to take admission.
He appreciated the performance of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Turbat, Professor Dr. Gul Hassan and his entire team and said that they should take more steps to raise the quality of education.
The Governor said that the performance of the University of Turbat in terms of quantity is satisfactory while further improvement is necessary.
He said that quality education is the best means to change people's lives and create a bright future adding that any university is not just a place of learning but also a great center for creative ideas, modern research and creative solutions to collective problems.
He said that putting the university on the path of financial stability is a challenge and for this, we have to reduce all needless expenses and allowances.
As a result of the suggestions and recommendations of the members of the 8th Senate meeting of the University of Turbat, several important decisions were taken.
Recent Stories
US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law
Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record
Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision
Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip
Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover
France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'political fiction'
Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone
Two killed, two injured in Bahawalnagar firing
Pakistan, France agree to enhance cooperation in agri, IT, clean drinking water ..
"Colours of Communication" starts at Superior University
NADRA participates in TRUSTECH 2024 exhibition Paris
Uri faces acute power shortage in IIOJK
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two killed, two injured in Bahawalnagar firing2 minutes ago
-
PTI to face punishment for creating violence near D-Chowk: Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Af ..48 minutes ago
-
International Day of persons with disabilities observed1 hour ago
-
Chinese envoy meets Bilawal Bhutto at Zardari House1 hour ago
-
AC organizes public service court in Kallar Syedan1 hour ago
-
LHC seeks report on tree cutting at electric bus station2 hours ago
-
QAU holds 'Peace Walk' to celebrate Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities2 hours ago
-
Bugti increases 100 % in educational scholarships for disabled people2 hours ago
-
PTI holds track record of spreading violence through public meeting: Minister2 hours ago
-
PESCO takes action against ‘Kunda’ mafia in DIKhan2 hours ago
-
PU VC urges students to focus on knowledge, skills2 hours ago
-
Toshakhana-2 case adjourned till December 52 hours ago