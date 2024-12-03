Governor for preventing brain drainage to improve quality education

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail on Tuesday said that we have to take serious decisions to prevent brain drainage as only by ensuring the provision of necessary facilities and timely payment of salaries

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail on Tuesday said that we have to take serious decisions to prevent brain drainage as only by ensuring the provision of necessary facilities and timely payment of salaries.

He said that our highly qualified and experienced PhD scholars would not leave the public sector universities.

He expressed these views while presiding over the 8th Senate meeting of the University of Turbat.

On this occasion, Justice Shaukat Rukhshani of the Balochistan High Court, Vice Chancellor of the University of Balochistan, Professor Dr. Gul Hassan and Principal Secretary to the Governor of Balochistan Hashim Khan Ghilzai, Engineer Farooq Ahmed Bazai from the Higher Education Commission, along with representatives of the Education and Finance Department were also present.

The Governor said that the Brain drainage would have a negative impact on the overall quality of education and research output saying that this may also affect the process of attracting new students to take admission.

He appreciated the performance of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Turbat, Professor Dr. Gul Hassan and his entire team and said that they should take more steps to raise the quality of education.

The Governor said that the performance of the University of Turbat in terms of quantity is satisfactory while further improvement is necessary.

He said that quality education is the best means to change people's lives and create a bright future adding that any university is not just a place of learning but also a great center for creative ideas, modern research and creative solutions to collective problems.

He said that putting the university on the path of financial stability is a challenge and for this, we have to reduce all needless expenses and allowances.

As a result of the suggestions and recommendations of the members of the 8th Senate meeting of the University of Turbat, several important decisions were taken.