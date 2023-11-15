Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Governor for providing better educational facilities to new generation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Wednesday said the government was taking keen interest in providing better educational and especially professional instructive facilities to the new generation as per the requirements of the present era.

He expressed these views while visiting Khuzdar Engineering University (KEU) Uthal Campus in Lasbela District.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor of KEU, Prof. Dr. Maqsood Ahmed, Vice Chancellor of Lasbela University Prof. Dr. Dost Muhammad Baloch and Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Hashim Khan Ghalzai were also present.

A briefing was given regarding the difficulties faced and the future plan of action.

The Governor said that KEU was on the path of rapid development and the establishment of campuses in its various districts was clear proof of its success.

He said that the importance of higher education and professional education for general development in the province was undeniable saying that KEU has an important role in continuing the journey of progress in the field of construction and development.

He said that the Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Maqsood Ahmed and all the faculty members deserved tribute.

He said that we appreciated the valuable services of KEU and its teachers for producing quality engineers and promoting employment opportunities.

It is our good fortune that there are about twelve public universities that are active and benefiting our new generation in large numbers, he said.

He expressed the expectation that every possible effort would be made to improve the performance of the varsity.

