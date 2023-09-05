Governor for provision of basic facilities to people at doorsteps

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Monday said the Caretaker government was striving to fetch all the basic amenities at the doorsteps of the people in the backward and remote districts of the province.

He expressed these views while talking to Balochistan National Party (BNP) District President Abdul Ghaffar Shambezai and General Secretary Qadeer Baloch.

The Governor said that there was no such problem in the world that does not have a solution, in this regard, we have to make serious decisions for sustainable solutions to the complex problems faced by the country and the province.

Border trades, dilapidated condition of highways, law and order situation and health and education issues ere discussed in the meeting.

The delegation informed Governor Balochistan about the problems and difficulties faced by Panjgur and other adjacent areas and said that even in this advanced age, we are deprived of the basic facilities of life.

The delegation demanded that steps be taken to ensure the attendance of doctors and teachers in the entire area.

The Governor listened to their problems carefully and assured them of his all possible support for their solution.

He expressed his belief that he will visit Panjgur very soon.