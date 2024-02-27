Governor for provision of modern teaching facilities to youth for developing abilities

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Tuesday said that young people were the valuable asset of any society and they must be provided modern teaching and other facilities to develop their hidden abilities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Tuesday said that young people were the valuable asset of any society and they must be provided modern teaching and other facilities to develop their hidden abilities.

It was important to provide them modern teaching facilities for developing their skills and abilities,

he expressed these views while addressing the participants of the event organized by Higher Education Commission of Pakistan under the title "Pakistan Debating Championship 2023/24" for Balochistan Public Sector Universities.

He said that youth of Balochistan were talented but they were left behind due to absence of modern facilities and opportunities in the province.

On this occasion, the Vice Chancellor of BUItEMS University Prof. Dr. Khalid Hafeez, Director General Higher Education Dr. Zahoor Bazai and other relevant authorities were also present.

While congratulating the winning speakers of urdu and English, the Governor said that there is a dire need for co-curricular activities for the mental and physical development of students in all educational institutions.

Therefore, it is important that we should provide them opportunities for sports with education in educational institutions, he mentioned.

He said that promotion of sports activities and other co-curricular activities was very important in the society.

He said that promoting physical activities will pave the way for establishment of a healthy society.

Governor Balochistan said that co-curricular activities have been made mandatory in all civilized societies in order to build creative minds and nurture critical consciousness saying that we should also adopt habit of studying calligraphy, painting, music and other books which must be a part of our daily life.

Welcoming the fact, the Governor said that majority of the total population of Pakistan consists of youth but it was very important to utilize their abilities, provide them with employment opportunities and secure their future in a proper manner. Later, Governor Balochistan distributed commemorative shields and certificates among the organizers and participants of "Pakistan Debating Championship" organized by Higher Education Commission of Pakistan for Balochistan Public Sector Universities.