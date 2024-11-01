Governor for reducing gas load shedding

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday directed the Sui Northern Gas Authority to focus on reducing gas load shedding, improving gas pressure, and other critical matters.

He issued these directives during a meeting with Waqas Ullah Shinwari, General Manager of Sui Northern Gas here at Governor House, to discuss various gas-related issues in the province.

Governor Kundi expressed concern over the ongoing gas load shedding, emphasizing that access to gas is a fundamental right of the public and that immediate actions are necessary for improvement.

He instructed the General Manager to implement effective planning to ensure uninterrupted gas supply for residents during the winter months, thereby preventing any hardships.

During the discussion on gas pressure issues, the Governor highlighted that low gas pressure is causing difficulties in the daily lives of citizens. He also issued directives to accelerate the expansion projects in Kotla Syedan and Korai, specifically addressing issues related to the TBS in Dera Ismail Khan.

The Governor called for significant reductions in gas load shedding across the province and stressed the need to maintain gas pressure. Furthermore, he urged the acceleration of gas supply expansion projects. Waqas Ullah Shinwari assured the Governor that practical steps would be taken to resolve these issues.

He said that the Sui Gas team is working diligently to improve gas supply in various regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and will make every effort to serve the public effectively.