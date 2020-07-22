Governor for removing red-tapism in universities ways

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :In an apparent effort to do away with red tapism in government offices and smooth functioning of affairs of universities, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has directed the bureaucrats to take a decision on the file of a university within 10 days.

In a letter issued to the Chief Secretary Punjab and other administrative secretaries here on Wednesday, he made it mandatory government officers to forward the cases of the universities in maximum 10 days, adding that delays would not be tolerated by the government departments in this regard.

"When a file regarding the affairs of all the universities including Aitchison College, Lawrence College, Cadet Colleges, Sadiq Public school is sent to any government official, it should be given a maximum of 10 days", the letter read.

The Governor Punjab wrote, "Bureaucracy will be bound to take a decision on a case file and forward it to the concerned department while the restriction will be applicable to all departments including Law, Health, Industry and Agriculture departments.

" He said the same applied to the Chief Secretary office.

The letter warned if the concerned officer kept the file for longer than 10 days, strict disciplinary action would be taken against him.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, while talking about the directions, said no red tapism would be tolerated in the matters of the universities as per law, adding that smooth functioning of the universities would be ensured.

He said obstruction in the affairs of universities was tantamount to hostility to education, adding that the universities would be strengthened as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan as strengthening higher education sector would make Pakistan stronger.

He said Chief Minister Punjab, Provincial Minister for Higher Education and concerned departments were working together in all decisions regarding universities and transparency would be ensured at all levels in the field of education.