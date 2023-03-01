Governor for research on renewable energy resources at varsities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has stressed the need of promoting research on renewable energy resources at the universities.

Chairing a meeting regarding consortium on Energy Sector at the Governor's House here on Wednesday, he said the universities should contribute in policy making through research on renewable sources of energy such as solar energy, wind power and electricity generation from waste.

The consortium is to formulate recommendations for the government and concerned departments in the light of research in universities to solve energy problems.

Chairman Punjab Higher education Commission Dr.

Shahid Munir and vice chancellors of various universities were present in the meeting.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said working on good projects to install small power plants is need of the hour to solve energy crisis.

The Governor Punjab also directed the vice chancellors to involve students in designing public awareness campaigns regarding energy conservation.

He further said the linkages between academia and industry is a successful model all over the world, adding that the consortium will play an important role in developing linkages between academia and industry.