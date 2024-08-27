Governor For Resolving Issues Of Traders, Industrialists On Priority Basis
Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2024 | 09:45 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has assured that the present government was committed to addressing the issues of industrialists and traders on a priority basis to boost industrial activity and trade.
He made these remarks during a conversation with industrialists from the Federal B Area Association of Trade and Industry.
Governor Kamran Tessori discussed the concerns of the industrialists, who highlighted the urgent need to resolve issues related to infrastructure, water, gas and electricity in the industrial area. He assured them that he would take up these matters with the relevant authorities to find prompt solutions.
Later on, speaking to the media, Governor emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to enhance trade and suggested transforming friendships with other countries into trade partnerships. He stressed that Karachi, as the economic hub of the country, requires urgent attention to its issues, both present and future.
Kamran Khan Tessori also advocated for a strong and empowered local government system, calling it essential for resolving the city's problems.
He reaffirmed that the doors of the Governor House are always open for both the public and the business community, ensuring that the benefits of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) would soon be visible.
In response to a question, Governor Kamran Tessori stated that he is committed to addressing Karachi's challenges and will continue to raise voice for the city in every forum. He noted that economic improvements often attract conspiracies, but reassured that he is prepared to facilitate direct dialogue between industrialists, traders, and the Prime Minister. He urged all parties to focus on resolving issues rather than blaming each other.
Governor Tessori concluded by mentioning the ongoing welfare initiatives launched from the Governor House, which are already providing relief to the public.
