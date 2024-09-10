Governor for restoring Science College’s past glory

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Tuesday said that every possible effort would be made to restore the historic Science College to its past glory.

He said that all the educational institutions of the province are our national assets and it was very sad to see the fire-affected classrooms of the historic Science College of our province today in such a condition.

He expressed these views on the occasion of his visit to the fire-affected Science College Quetta in the center of the provincial capital Quetta.

The Governor said that the college principal and the entire teaching faculty deserve credit for continuing the classes in the alternate building.

He said that the Vice Principal Syed Ziaul Haque's arrival during the fire and his action to save the office records from the fire deserves to be commended.

The Governor said that the fire has affected an important part of the college, but it is gratifying that the investigation is going on by the committee formed by the government to find out the actual cause of the fire.

He also directed the concerned committee to submit the report as soon as possible.

He emphasized that before starting the rehabilitation and reconstruction work, a structural test of the fire-affected section should also be conducted to ensure the safety of the students and staff studying in the college.

Governor Balochistan said that Science College Quetta is a prestigious educational institution of the province and it has a rich history.

Science College has produced many notable personalities in various fields of life, he said adding that we are determined to restore this institution to its former glory.

Finally, Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail also inspected the Science College ground and directed the complete renovation of the ground including water recycling for all the trees and plants of the college.

It should be noted that at present one hundred and ninety six professors and lecturers are teaching about eight thousand students of Science College Quetta.