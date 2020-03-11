Governor for support of HEC to improve educational standard at varsities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Wednesday sought support and cooperation of Higher Education Commission to improve the standard of education at institutions of higher education in the province.

Talking to provincial minister for finance Taimur Salim Jhagra, Adviser to Chief Minister on Higher Education Khaliq ur Rehman and Chairman Higher Education Commission Tariq Banori here during a meeting at Governor House, he said the policy of PTI is to improve quality and standard of education.

The meeting discussed measures to improve quality of education at public sector universities and how to stabilize the universities financially, said a press release issued here.

The Governor stressed the need to strictly monitor the administrative affairs of the varsities and said that "we are committed to provide best educational environment to youth at universities".