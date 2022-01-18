Governor for taking action against elements involved in fake medicines' smuggling

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Tuesday said the elements involved in the heinous smuggling of substandard and counterfeit medicines would soon be brought to justice

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Tuesday said the elements involved in the heinous smuggling of substandard and counterfeit medicines would soon be brought to justice.

He also urged all departments concerned to take stern legal action against those who play with human lives and sell unhealthy drugs without any discrimination.

He was talking to a delegation led by President of Pakistan Pharmacists Association Balochistan (PPAB) Dr. Saleem Baloch, at Governor House here.

On the occasion, the Governor said that although the efforts made for the attainment of principle of their rights were commendable, it was imperative to perform their duties honestly along with the rights.

He said besides, providing basic medical facilities to the people, it was also the responsibility of the government to ensure availability of quality medicines.

Fake and substandard medicines, on the one hand, make a profit for certain pharmaceutical companies, and on the other hand, endanger the lives of thousands of patients, he maintained.

He also urged all drug inspectors to play their full and active role in order to end business of substandard medicines from the areas.

The delegation apprised the Governor of their service structure and other issues, on which the Governor also assured all possible cooperation for their solution.