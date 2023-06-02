UrduPoint.com

Governor For Taking Action Against Illegal Connection, Compressors To Ensure Gas Supply

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Governor for taking action against illegal connection, compressors to ensure gas supply

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Thursday said that Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL)should take action against the illegal connections and installation of compressors to ensure an uninterrupted supply of natural gas to the people in Balochistan.

He was talking to Managing Director (MD) of SSGCL, Imran Manyar.

The Governor also pointed out that the gas reserves were continuously decreasing, so there was a need to pay attention to search for alternative sources.

He said that effective measures should be taken to make better use of existing resources and cut illegal connections and prevent gas theft.

