Governor For Taking More Steps To Facilitate Poor Sections During Lockdown

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 12:26 AM

Governor for taking more steps to facilitate poor sections during lockdown

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ):Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has said that the poor and needy people were facing a lot of problems due to the lockdown situation and more steps were needed to facilitate them through provision of ration and ease in utility bills.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of philanthropists of the city, at the Governor House here on Tuesday, said a statement.

The Governor said that the needy and deserving people had been facilitated through distribution of ration and financial assistance by the philanthropists.

Member of the Sindh Assembly Halim Adil Sheikh and Advisor to Governor Sindh Umeed Ali Junejo were also present on the occasion while the delegation included Haji Iqbal, Mohsin Pardesi and Tariq Qureshi.

They discussed the preventive measures to contain corona virus, distribution of ration to affectees of the lockdown, especially the problems of needy families, concession in their utility bills and other issues of mutual interest.

The Governor Sindh said that it was very good that in the war against the corona virus, every section of the society was playing its due role. He said that federal and provincial governments were fighting against the Corona virus while Lockdown aims to prevent the virus from further spreading.

The Governor hailed the proposal to include shopkeepers and traders in the distribution of ration and said that it would produce positive results.

The Sindh Governor said elected representatives could play a significant role in identifying deserving people and providing them with ration as they were in direct contact with the people in their respective constituencies.

Haji Iqbal told Governor Sindh that Dubai Islamic Bank, with the help of K Electric and a private company, will provide ration and financial assistance to deserving people.

He added that the philanthropists of the city were with us and together with them, we will help the affectees of the lockdown because it was our national responsibility.

