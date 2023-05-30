Governor for uninterrupted power supply to 100pc recovery areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali Tuesday directed PESCO to provide uninterrupted power supply to areas with 100 per cent recovery.

Chairing a high-level meeting on electricity load shedding and other issues here at Governor House, he asked Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) to chalk out a mechanism to provide power supply to consumers who pay their 100pc bills in areas of power pilferage.

The meeting discussed problems and sufferings being faced by the people due to an unannounced power outage in Peshawar city.

Issues related to the timely repair of damaged transformers, replacement of damaged wires, and prevention of electricity theft were also discussed.

He said that WAPDA should create a proper mechanism for electricity supply among bill payers and non-bill payers.

The governor deplored that people collect donations at the street and neighbourhood level to get the damaged transformer fixed.

He said that PESCO and WAPDA should know which and when a transformer needs to be replaced.

He directed PESCO SDOs to maintain close contact with the public so that there is no public protest for load shedding and timely relief could be provided to people.

The meeting was attended by Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali, PESCO Chief Arif Mahmood Sadozai, Arbab Farooq XEN Rural, Shahid Afridi XEN Cantt, Abdul Rauf XEN City, Gohar Rahman Superintendent Engineer Khyber, Principal Secretary Governor Mazhar Irshad and other officials of WAPDA.