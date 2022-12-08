UrduPoint.com

Governor For Use Of Modern Technology To Improve Agriculture Production

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2022 | 08:04 PM

Governor for use of modern technology to improve agriculture production

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali here on Thursday said that Pakistan, despite an agricultural country, was facing the issue of food shortage and fifty percent of the population was suffering from malnutrition.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali here on Thursday said that Pakistan, despite an agricultural country, was facing the issue of food shortage and fifty percent of the population was suffering from malnutrition.

Addressing the 13th convocation of Agricultural University Peshawar as a chief guest, he said that the use of modern technology was indispensable for improvement of the agricultural sector.

He said that there was a need to introduce new methods to make the barren lands of the province cultivable, adding that like the neighbouring country if the modern technology had been used in Pakistan for two decades, the country would have become self-sufficient in agricultural products today and exporting grain to the world.

Addressing the graduating students, he said that now they have to take this as a challenge for the development of the agricultural sector and work in areas where they could change the life of small and poor farmers.

The Governor awarded gold medals to the outstanding students and expressed happiness to know that 260 women were among the students graduating from the university.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Shortage World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Governor Poor Ghulam Ali Women Gold From

Recent Stories

EU Interior Ministers Approve Accession of Croatia ..

EU Interior Ministers Approve Accession of Croatia to Schengen Area From January ..

1 minute ago
 Maritime Traffic in Bosporus Caused by Refusal of ..

Maritime Traffic in Bosporus Caused by Refusal of Companies to Provide Insurance ..

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner for provision of fertilizers at fixed ..

Commissioner for provision of fertilizers at fixed rates

2 minutes ago
 Corps Commander Polo Cup: Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo ..

Corps Commander Polo Cup: Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo enter semifinals

2 minutes ago
 Biden Says White House Has Not Forgotten About Pau ..

Biden Says White House Has Not Forgotten About Paul Whelan

11 minutes ago
 Biden Says Brittney Griner Will Be Home in 24 Hour ..

Biden Says Brittney Griner Will Be Home in 24 Hours

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.