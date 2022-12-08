Governor for use of modern technology to improve agriculture production

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali here on Thursday said that Pakistan, despite an agricultural country, was facing the issue of food shortage and fifty percent of the population was suffering from malnutrition.

Addressing the 13th convocation of Agricultural University Peshawar as a chief guest, he said that the use of modern technology was indispensable for improvement of the agricultural sector.

He said that there was a need to introduce new methods to make the barren lands of the province cultivable, adding that like the neighbouring country if the modern technology had been used in Pakistan for two decades, the country would have become self-sufficient in agricultural products today and exporting grain to the world.

Addressing the graduating students, he said that now they have to take this as a challenge for the development of the agricultural sector and work in areas where they could change the life of small and poor farmers.

The Governor awarded gold medals to the outstanding students and expressed happiness to know that 260 women were among the students graduating from the university.