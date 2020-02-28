Governor for value-addition in plastic industry to meet demand

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday emphasized on improving quality and value-addition in plastic industry to meet high demand in the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday emphasized on improving quality and value-addition in plastic industry to meet high demand in the country.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of three-day plastic products show at Karachi Expo Centre, the Governor said the plastic industry was very important industry but was new born in the country. In Pakistan, high quality plastic items had become an essential part of the people's life and this warrants value-addition and expansion in the industry.

There was big potential and opportunities for expansion and development of plastic industry in the country, he said.

" I will discuss issues of the industry with the Prime Minister on Monday," the Governor assured.

Fifty Pakistani companies are participating in the exhibition; showcasing domestic, commercial and industrial use plastic products, and are being sold at discounted rates. The latest technology of plastic injection molding technology is also part of the exhibition The Governor said the nation was suffering from social and economic problems due to wrong policies and corruption of the past governments.

The past governments made expensive deals with private power generation companies and purchased LNG at higher prices, which damaged the economy, put extra burden of debt on the country, which caused problems for the present government and for the public. Due to wrong economic policies of the past governments, the present government was compelled to take loans from international financial institutions including IMF.

He said that had Prime Minister Imran Khan not intervened against the wrong decisions of the past governments, the situation would have been worse.

Sindh Governor said the Prime Minister's economic team was working round-the-clock to keep the economy in the right direction and to ensure fast economic growth by providing a conducive environment for trade and industry. Without promotion of industries, the country would not have stable economy with sustained growth.

Imran Ismail urged the business community to rely on government policies and measures being for restoration of the economy and development and stability of the country.

President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Mian Anjum Nisar said high tariff of electricity also had contributed in making Pakistani exporters incompetitive in the regional and international markets. The Prime Minister had announced to maintain electricity tariffs for the five major export industries, but other industries continued to buy expensive electricity.

He called for reduction in the interest rate to attract investment for industrial growth.

President FPCCI said that through coordinated efforts by the government and the society the country could be saved from coronavirus damages. The raw material of the common protective mask was available. Related industries should focus on increasing the production of masks to ensure adequate availability of these masks in the country.

Patron-in-Chief of Pakistan Plastics Manufacturers Association and former president FPCCI, Zakaria Usman thanked the Governor for always supporting the business community, and social and business activities in Karachi.

He said due to coronavirus threat, Chinese and other foreign companies did not participate in expo but the industry did not cancel the event to send a positive message to the world.

Zakaria emphasized the need for more setting more industrial zones in Karachi and in other areas of the province to create jobs and for the economic prosperity of the country. Besides, SMEs be strengthened for the economic boost in the country.

Chairman Plastics Manufacturers Association Nabeel Hashemi invited Sindh Governor to visit industrial zones in Punjab and emphasized on adopting new concepts of economic zones in Sindh. The concept of industrial estate was outdated. Now, industrial parks and cottage industry zones were being set up all over the world where worker accommodation was also provided.