Governor, foreign minister discuss political situation, development projects

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House here on Friday.

They, on the occasion, discussed overall political situation in the country, ongoing development projects in Sindh province and other issues of mutual interests.

The Governor said that the Federal government was fully cooperating for the development of the metropolis.

The Foreign Minister said that the federal government was following the vision of equal development across the country.