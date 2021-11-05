UrduPoint.com

Governor, Foreign Minister Discuss Political Situation, Development Projects

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 04:08 PM

Governor, foreign minister discuss political situation, development projects

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House here on Friday.

They, on the occasion, discussed overall political situation in the country, ongoing development projects in Sindh province and other issues of mutual interests.

The Governor said that the Federal government was fully cooperating for the development of the metropolis.

The Foreign Minister said that the federal government was following the vision of equal development across the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Governor Government

Recent Stories

NEPRA imposes Rs 26 mln fine on FESCO

NEPRA imposes Rs 26 mln fine on FESCO

3 minutes ago
 Chinese enterprises asked to invest in logistic se ..

Chinese enterprises asked to invest in logistic sector of Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Enquiry held over brawl, corruption in school

Enquiry held over brawl, corruption in school

3 minutes ago
 India to play Test in Cape Town after venue switch ..

India to play Test in Cape Town after venue switch

3 minutes ago
 President for paradigm shift in engineering discip ..

President for paradigm shift in engineering disciplines, analytical approach for ..

7 minutes ago
 US Charge d' affaires visits EPI warehouse complex ..

US Charge d' affaires visits EPI warehouse complex

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.