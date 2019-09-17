Governor forms authority for provision of clean water in Punjab

Governor Punjab Ch Mohammad Sarwar has announced the name of General (R) Ahmed Nawaz Saleem Mela for chairmanship of Punjab Aab-E-Pak AuthorityDuring a press conference at Governor's House on Tuesday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th September, 2019) Governor Punjab Ch Mohammad Sarwar has announced the name of General (R) Ahmed Nawaz Saleem Mela for chairmanship of Punjab Aab-E-Pak Authority During a press conference at Governor's House on Tuesday , he rendered his apology to the nation for starting the clean drinking water project with delay of one year.He also made public the Names of other officials of the authority including Secretary Housing and Public health Naseem Sadiq will be Chief Executive Officer of Authority.

Gohar Ijaz will head the Central Punjab AAB Pak Authority and will also head the HR department, Mian Talat Mahmood will be head of the finance committee and Rabia Zia will head North Punjab Aab-E-Pak Authority and Social Meida.

South Punjab Aab-E-Pak Authority will be headed by Faisal Mukhtar and Khurram Mukhtar will head Procurement Committee. All these office holders will also assume responsibility of board members of Punjab Aab-E-Pak Authority.

Along with aforementioned members, Secretary Local Government Syed Waseem Raza, Secretary P and DP Muhammad Ramzan, Secretary Finance Abdullah Sunbal, and Secretary Housing and Public Department Naseem Sadiq will also be board members of Punjab Aab-E-Pak Authority.He said that including the chairman of Authority, board members and office holders will not receive any salaries or benefits and warned that those responsible for provision of unhealthy drinking water in Punjab will be jailed for two years along with fines in millions and other punishments."Private companies who are selling drinking water in Punjab will be issued license after investigation and inquiry by Punjab Aab-E-Pak Authority.

Records of all the government and private filtration plants in Punjab is being compiled to check the quality of the water provided by them", he added.While responding to media questions Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar said that past governments had allocated funds worth billions Rs for the provision of safe drinking water but they all were swept away because of corruption and even today cases of such projects are under trial in NAB and other institutions.

"I assure the public of Punjab that there will not a corruption of single penny in this project and it will be completely corruption free" he added. Governor Punjab said that he has summoned MD's of WASA from all the districts of the province including Lahore and has demanded briefing over the filtration plants installed to provide clean drinking water to public .

Answering a question Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar said that as a patron- in- chief of Punjab Aab-E-Pak Authority I assure the public that we will make this project such a institution that no upcoming government will even think of scrapping it.

We will deliver on the promise of PM Imran khan to provide clean drinking water to every village, district and city irrespective of rich and poor. He cleared that we want this project to stay free of all the political influence and that is why did not appoint any MPA or MNA as the board members of the authority instead people with good professional reputation from different walks of life will work in this project.