Governor GB condoles death of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of great Muslim scientist and benefactor of Pakistan Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan and termed it as a great loss.

He said that the death of Dr.

Qadeer Khan was a great tragedy for the entire nation and today Pakistan and the world have lost a great scientist.

Gilgit-Baltistan Governor has said that Dr. Qadeer Khan has rendered unforgettable services for the defense of the country., adding that his services would be written in golden letters.