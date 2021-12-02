UrduPoint.com

Governor GB Congratulates The People For Having First Ever International Airport

Muhammad Irfan 15 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 06:37 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon congratulated the people of Gilgit-Baltistan on the occasion of having first ever international airport in Gilgit Baltistan and thanked the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

Governor Gilgit-Baltistan said that due to the efforts of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, it has become possible today that international flights have started flight operation from Skardu Airport. He said that today Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Federal government fulfilled the aspirations of the people by formally approving Skardu Airport as the status of international airport.

The Governor Gilgit-Baltistan said that with the regular launch of international flights from Skardu International Airport more doors have been opened for international tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan and a new era of development in the tourism sector has begun.

