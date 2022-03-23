Governor GB gives civil awards on behalf of President

Governor Gilgit Baltistan, Raja Jalal Maqpoon Wednesday gave civil awards for excellence in a ceremony held at Governor's Secretariat on Pakistan Day

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Governor Gilgit Baltistan, Raja Jalal Maqpoon Wednesday gave civil awards for excellence in a ceremony held at Governor's Secretariat on Pakistan Day.

He gave awards on behalf of President Arif Alvi.

Renowned poet and singer Jan Ali, uncle of famous mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara were awarded Presidential Award for Excellence.

Johar Ali Rocky was also awarded the Medal of Distinction on the grounds of his religious tolerance in Gilgit-Baltistan and his contribution towards ending sectarian riots in Gilgit-Baltistan and maintaining law and order in the region.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid, ministers, secretaries and government officials and media representatives attended the function.