Governor GB lauds Govt-Opposition talks as step towards regional progress

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah praised the recent meeting between the GB government and the opposition calling it as a positive development crucial for the region's sustainable progress.

He emphasized that cooperation between the two sides is essential, as continued conflict only harms the region.

The governor commended the opposition for demonstrating political maturity and the government for its constructive approach.

He stressed that issues can only be resolved through dialogue and meetings, highlighting the harmful effects of a lack of communication. Governor Mehdi Shah also advocated for elections to be held on time, allowing the current assembly to complete its tenure.

He deemed discussions about amending the Self-Governance Order for early elections as inappropriate and called for a focus on preserving democratic values and completing the assembly's five-year term.