Governor, GDA Leader Discuss Obtaining Political Situation Of Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 05:39 PM

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Vice President Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Irfanullah Marwat on Wednesday discussed initiatives taken by the Federal government for economic growth and obtaining political situation of Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Vice President Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Irfanullah Marwat on Wednesday discussed initiatives taken by the Federal government for economic growth and obtaining political situation of Sindh.

VP GDA Irfanullah Marwat called on the Sindh Governor at the Governor's House here.

Talking to the GDA leader, the Sindh Governor said that the federal government intends to take along all stakeholders to further expedite the process of construction and development.

He said that steps are being taken by the Federal government in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to resolve the problems of masses.

Talking to the Sindh Governor, Irfanullah Marwat said that the GDA will continue its cooperation to the Federal government to resolve the problems being faced by Sindh.

