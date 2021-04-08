Governor gets second dose of corona vaccination

Governor Balochistan, Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Wednesday said that measures should be taken to ensure vaccination of coronavirus to the people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan, Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Wednesday said that measures should be taken to ensure vaccination of coronavirus to the people .

He expressed these views when he got second dose of the corona vaccine here at the Governor House.

The governor said we could defeated the deadly virus by ensuring the implementation of SOPs, adding that awareness campaign against coronavirus among people had been started. Media role was also vital but media personnel should play their full responsibilities to educate public with the aim to prevent the virus, he added.