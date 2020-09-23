Governor Gilgit-Baltistan calls on Murad Saeed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Governor Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Jalal Hussain Maqpoon called on Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Wednesday and discussed issues related to tourism, CPEC and road infrastructure in G-B

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Governor Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Jalal Hussain Maqpoon called on Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Wednesday and discussed issues related to tourism, CPEC and road infrastructure in G-B.

During the meeting, they discussed in details the ongoing projects of ministry of Communications, said a press release issued here.

They also discussed issues related to the promotion of tourism sector in Gilgit Baltistan and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Speaking on the occasion, the federal minister Murad Saeed said that Gilgit Baltistan is an important unit of Pakistan and blessed with immense natural and tourists resources.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has keen interest in promotion of tourism across the country particularly Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said that promotion of tourism would help in creating job opportunities and will also bring prosperity in the local communities.

Murad Saeed said that CPEC project was also very important for Gilgit-Baltistan like it was for other parts of the country. He said that special steps being taken to extend maximum advantages of CPEC to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.