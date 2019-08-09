Governor Gilgit Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain urges UN to play role in resolving Kashmir issue

Governor Gilgit Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain has urged the United Nations to resolve Kashmir issue in line with wishes of Kashmiri people through UN Security Council resolutions

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Governor Gilgit Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain has urged the United Nations to resolve Kashmir issue in line with wishes of Kashmiri people through UN Security Council resolutions.

But the India, the GB governor said, was constantly violating UN resolutions by taking illegal steps and had subjected innocent Kashmiri to brutalities.

He said in a statement that India had occupied Kashmir valley and its forces was committing atrocities against innocent Kashmir people who had been struggling for achieving freedom.

He said it was highly condemnable India had wreaked havoc with the lives of the innocent Kashmiris through state-sponsored terrorism and making attempts to usurp Kashmiris' rights.

He said neither Kashmiri people would accept the Indian strategy to include Laddakh and Jammu into union of India nor will this ever be acceptable to the concerned world organization.

He said that he on behalf of people of Gilgit Baltistan strongly condemns such illegal steps of the Indian government, adding the GB assembly also recently rejected those Indian measures.

He said that Indian move was in violation of the UN resolutions and the Government of Pakistan and people of Pakistan had also strongly opposed it.

He said that India could not suppress voice of the Kashmiri people through such tactics and added that Kashmir freedom movement would succeed.

He hoped the world organizations including the UN would play their due role to foil nefarious designs of India.

He said that government of Pakistan would never let people of Kashmir leave alone and would continue its moral, diplomatic and political support to them.

He said people of the entire country including Gilgit Baltistan was ready to offer any sacrifice for helping out their Kashmiri brethren.