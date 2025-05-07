Governor Gilgit-Baltistan strongly condemns Indian missile attacks on Pakistan

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah has strongly condemned the missile attacks launched by India on Pakistani cities including Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad, terming them acts of terrorism, aggression, and a grave threat to regional peace.

Syed Mehdi Shah lauded the Pakistan Air Force for its timely and befitting response, which resulted in downing six Indian fighter jets. He also praised the Pakistan Army for destroying the Khaki Tekri post through artillery fire, paying tribute to their effective action.

He stated that such provocative acts by India are unacceptable and made it clear that the people and armed forces of Pakistan are fully prepared to give a strong and decisive response to any form of hostility.

By targeting civilian areas, India has martyred innocent women and children, exposing the extremist mindset of Narendra Modi — the butcher of Gujarat.

Expressing deep concern over India’s targeting of Pakistani territories the Governor urged the international community to immediately take notice of India's reckless and irresponsible behavior.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to peace, Governor Shah warned that any aggression will be met with full force. He declared that the armed forces of Pakistan will respond robustly to Indian attacks, and those who challenge the sovereignty and integrity of the motherland will be taught a harsh lesson.