Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah Calls On President Zardari

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2024 | 11:35 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah Thursday called President Asif Ali Zardari at the President House, discussing the overall situation, development projects, and public issues in the region.

In the meeting, the president emphasized the need for investment in the social and economic development of Gilgit-Baltistan, highlighting the immense potential for growth in the area.

He also stressed the need to take special measures to utilize the region's resources and capabilities.

Governor Mehdi Shah requested the establishment of a medical university in Gilgit-Baltistan. The president assured the Governor of resolving the region's issues through the relevant forums.

