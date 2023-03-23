Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah confers presidential awards to five residents

(@FahadShabbir)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah on Thursday awarded presidential awards to five residents of Gilgit-Baltistan who have rendered valuable services in various fields.

In this connection, a ceremony was held at the governor's secretariat, here.

Ghulam Hussain Hasno, a well-known academic and literary figure from Ghanche district, was awarded the presidential award in honor of his valuable services in the field of literature.

Renowned poet and writer Jamshed Khan Dukhi was also posthumously honored with the presidential award for his meritorious services in the field of art, literature and poetry.

His son Farzand Faizan Dukhi received his award.

The presidential award was conferred to renowned young mountaineer Sarbaz Khan for demonstrating his skills in the field of sports, and mountaineering.

Renowned female ski player Amna Wali was also honored with the presidential award for her meritorious services in the field of sports and skiing.

Abdul Karim known as Little Karim was also posthumously awarded the presidential award in recognition of his valuable services in the field of mountaineering, which was received by his son Muhammad Hanif.