PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor has given assent to "The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial academy (Amendment) Bill, 2019 " after having been passed by the Provincial Assembly

A notification issued by Secretary KP Assembly here said the bill has now been published as an Act of the Provincial Legislature of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.