UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Gives Away Awards At Community Emergency Response Teams 2019 Ceremony

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 07:08 PM

Governor gives away awards at Community Emergency Response Teams 2019 ceremony

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has appreciated Rescue-1122 over establishment of Community Emergency Response Teams in all union councils of Punjab and creating awareness among one million volunteers for saving lives and promoting safety

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has appreciated Rescue-1122 over establishment of Community Emergency Response Teams in all union councils of Punjab and creating awareness among one million volunteers for saving lives and promoting safety.

He was addressing the prize/certificate distribution ceremony of National Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) 2019, held at Governor's House here on Monday.

He appreciated Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO) Pakistan, who supported the rescue services for organizing the event and providing response kits to volunteer teams for promoting volunteerism in Pakistan.

President Girl Guides Association Mrs Parveen Sarwar also highly appreciated the rescue service, volunteers participation and said that volunteers were an asset for any country. "These volunteers jointly can contribute to safer communities in Pakistan," she said.

The Governor, along with Punjab Emergency Services Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer, shook hands with volunteer team leaders and gave certificates to all 39 teams.

They also awarded cash prizes and trophies to the top three volunteer teams including Vehari with first prize, Layyah with second and Sheikhupura with third prize.

Disaster Response Kits and personal kits among 80 members of CERTs and symbolic key of the Response Kits were also handed over to District Emergency Officers of Vehari, Chiniot, Gujranwala, TT Singh and Rahim Yar Khan.

Earlier, Dr Rizwan Naseer Founder Emergency Services in Pakistan welcomed dignitaries and guests.

Hashim Bilal Country Director of VSO Pakistan appreciated the initiative of Dr Rizwan Naseer.

Later, Ms Deeba Shahnaz thanked all the dignitaries, guests and rescue scouts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Governor Punjab Chiniot Rahim Yar Khan Gujranwala Sheikhupura Vehari 2019 Event All Top Million

Recent Stories

PCB issues 2020 schedule for national team

10 minutes ago

3-day Urs of Hazrat Shah Ruknuddin Aalam starts fr ..

3 minutes ago

Tourism police to be deployed in 5 KP districts be ..

3 minutes ago

Four injured in fire caused by gas leakage in Fais ..

3 minutes ago

At Least 14 Injured in Catalonia Bell Tower Blast ..

3 minutes ago

Police arrest five for killing their brother in Mu ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.