Governor gives away awards at Community Emergency Response Teams 2019 ceremony

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has appreciated Rescue-1122 over establishment of Community Emergency Response Teams in all union councils of Punjab and creating awareness among one million volunteers for saving lives and promoting safety.

He was addressing the prize/certificate distribution ceremony of National Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) 2019, held at Governor's House here on Monday.

He appreciated Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO) Pakistan, who supported the rescue services for organizing the event and providing response kits to volunteer teams for promoting volunteerism in Pakistan.

President Girl Guides Association Mrs Parveen Sarwar also highly appreciated the rescue service, volunteers participation and said that volunteers were an asset for any country. "These volunteers jointly can contribute to safer communities in Pakistan," she said.

The Governor, along with Punjab Emergency Services Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer, shook hands with volunteer team leaders and gave certificates to all 39 teams.

They also awarded cash prizes and trophies to the top three volunteer teams including Vehari with first prize, Layyah with second and Sheikhupura with third prize.

Disaster Response Kits and personal kits among 80 members of CERTs and symbolic key of the Response Kits were also handed over to District Emergency Officers of Vehari, Chiniot, Gujranwala, TT Singh and Rahim Yar Khan.

Earlier, Dr Rizwan Naseer Founder Emergency Services in Pakistan welcomed dignitaries and guests.

Hashim Bilal Country Director of VSO Pakistan appreciated the initiative of Dr Rizwan Naseer.

Later, Ms Deeba Shahnaz thanked all the dignitaries, guests and rescue scouts.