Governor Greets Baloch Nation On Cultural Day

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2022 | 07:24 PM

Governor greets Baloch nation on Cultural Day

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha Wednesday while congratulating the Baloch nation on their Cultural Day, said that their culture was thousands years old which depicted diversity at large

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha Wednesday while congratulating the Baloch nation on their Cultural Day, said that their culture was thousands years old which depicted diversity at large.

On Baloch Culture Day, he said that the foundations of Baloch culture were deep rooted in the collective values, tolerance, kindness and hospitality. "Culture strengthens unity and harmony while celebrating it with national enthusiasm," he said.

Celebrating culture day provides an opportunity to the young generation of learning centuries old culture and history.

Governor Balochistan urged the media to highlight the rich cultural values and traditions of Baloch nation.

